Congressman David Kustoff visited Dresden High School Tuesday to tour the Weakley County Schools Livestock Program, meet with students and local leaders, and address members of the Future Farmers of America.

Jason Kemp, who teaches agriculture and serves as an FFA advisor at Dresden, invited the representative to make the stop.

Kemp introduced Kustoff to plans the farm has to provide, in partnership with the Weakley County Schools’ nutrition program, a farm-to-plate initiative.

Following Kustoff’s remarks to students and receiving gifts from FFA officers, Kemp led the large group on a brief tour.

Kustoff told the group he represents parts of 15 counties and Weakley County is the leading agricultural district in the state.

He commended the ag leaders who joined him on stage as he spoke to the larger school audience and encouraged them to continue to lead and to make time to visit representatives in Washington.

“When you come to Washington and visit your representatives, remember that you may be telling them something they don’t already know,” he explained as he listed the numerous topics that are covered in House votes. “No matter how smart you are; you never know everything. I’m always learning,” he added.

Among those present for the tour were FFA Alumni President Jimbo Davis, Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier, Weakley County School Board members Gath Meeks and Joshua Moore, Dresden principal Chuck West, and Jonathan Holden, who also teaches and advises at Dresden High School.

(Karen Campbell ~ Weakley County Schools Communications Director)