Congressman David Kustoff is urging President Donald Trump to quickly approve Governor Bill Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee to help 58 counties impacted by flooding and severe weather in February and March.

In a letter to the President, Congressman Kustoff wrote that the extent of damage inflicted on farms, businesses, homes, and families falls far outside the capability of the impacted counties and that seeing the damage firsthand, he understands the work that needs to be done to help all those impacted.

Kustoff’s letter was signed by U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn, and fellow Representatives Tim Burchett, Steve Cohen, Jim Cooper, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark Green, Phil Roe, and John Rose.