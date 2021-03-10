Kustoff votes against COVID-19 relief package

Congressman David Kustoff voted against the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 spending bill Wednesday.

In statement, Kustoff said in the costly package, only nine-percent of funding is used on public health to defeat COVID-19 and more than $700 billion dollars won’t be spent until 2022 or later.

The House voted on the final passage of the bill after it passed in the Senate this weekend on a party line vote.

The bill will give most Americans $1,400 individually or $2,800 if they filed jointly. Direct deposits of the funds could begin as soon as this weekend.