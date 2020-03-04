The United States is spending over eight billion dollars to address the coronavirus at home and abroad.

West Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff voted Wednesday to provide 8.3 billion dollars to help in expediting vaccine development, purchasing essential equipment and supplies, assisting state and local health departments, and allowing telemedicine services for treatment.

Kustoff tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

In a statement, Kustoff says the coronavirus is a serious threat, and that the funding package gives the U.S. a coordinated and comprehensive response to the virus.