Kustoff votes to remove Cheney from top post

House Republicans voted Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader.

Republican representatives used a voice vote to punish her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his claims of election fraud and his role in inciting the January 6 Capitol attack.

Congressman David Kustoff’s communications director Kate Kelley confirms the Tennessee congressman voted to remove Rep. Cheney as House Republican chair.

The closed-door meeting to depose her lasted less than 20 minutes.

Cheney was defiant and made clear inside the meeting, and afterward, that she would continue trying to steer the party away from the former president.