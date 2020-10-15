KY 2569/Holland Road in Hickman County has reopened after washout repairs have been completed.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says crews have completed repairs to a major washout along a section of the roadway near the Hickman and Fulton County Line in southeastern Hickman County and that the roadway is reopened at this time.

Todd says motorists should be aware that there is a gravel driving surface.

The repaired area will be allowed to settle before an asphalt cap is place on the repair.