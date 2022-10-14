KY 780 in Hickman County to close for bridge deck work starting Monday

Starting Monday, a section of KY 780 just south of Clinton in Hickman County will be closed until further notice for bridge deck work.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the closure is to allow decking to be replaced on the Bayou De Chien Bridge. This closure is along KY 780 between Martin Road and U.S. 51 – about halfway between U.S. 51 and the Canadian National Railroad crossing.

There will be no marked detour. No vehicles will be able to travel through this worksite. Motorists may self-detour via the KY 780 northern connection to U.S. 51.