The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reopened a section of KY 849 at Lowes in Graves County after an extended closure.

Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says over the last eight months, KYTC engineers have been working to replace a bridge that was washed out from flooding in early March.

KY 849 is now open at this site. However, due to weather conditions traffic will be running on a temporary gravel surface through the winter months.

Portable message boards and additional signage has been placed along KY 849 at this site to alert motorists to the temporary driving surface. Motorists should use appropriate caution in this area.

Once the site has settled the area will be paved this spring as temperatures allow asphalt plants to reopen and paving to resume.