A section of KY 94/Main Street in downtown Murray will be closed Wednesday afternoon for a high school graduation parade.

The closure will be from U.S. 641-Business/4th Street to U.S. 641/12th Street.

The roadway is expected to close at 4:30 and reopen to traffic around 6:00.

The parade begins at 6th Street and runs to North 10th Street where it will turn and proceed to Murray’s Central Park.