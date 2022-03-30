L.H. Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic Pushed Back One Day

Due to potential weather issues today, the start of the L.H. Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic will now start on Thursday.

Eight high school teams are taking part in the annual event at Union City’s Elam Stadium and Thompson Field.

Union City, Obion County Central, Trenton Peabody, Westview and Dyer County, will be joined by Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County from Kentucky, and Kennett from Missouri.

Games on Thursday will be played at 4:30 and 6:45.

At Elam Stadium, Dyer County plays Kennett followed by Union City taking on Paducah Tilghman.

At Thompson Field, Obion County Central will play Westview in the opener, followed by Rebels facing McCracken County.