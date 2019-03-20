Twelve high school baseball teams, from four states, will converge to Union City for the annual L.H. Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic.

The four days of play will begin this afternoon, with games at both Elam Stadium and Thompson Field.

Participating in this years event from Tennessee is Union City, Obion County Central, Huntingdon, Westview, Milan, Gibson County, Dyersburg and Ripley.

Representing Kentucky is McCracken County, with Illinois represented by Judah Christian of Champagne, and Arkansas represented with Southside and Northside from Fort Smith.

At Elam Stadium today at 4:30, Westview plays McCracken County and at 6:45, McCracken County will face Southside of Arkansas.

On Thompson Field at 4:30, Gibson County will play Judah Christian of Illinois, followed at 6:45 by Obion County Central playing Northside of Arkansas.

Six games are scheduled for the classic on Thursday, with game times of 2:00, 4:15 and 6:30.