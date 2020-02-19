As we almost complete the eighth week of the new year, many people are wondering “where is the snow?”

With the National Weather Service recently declaring January as the fifth mildest month on record, winter has held off on its typical harsh, cold conditions.

Longtime Union City weather enthusiast Brent Callicott says past records indicate the lack of snow is not really unusual.

Callicott said one thing the local area has received over a period of time is excessive rain.

While no snow is in the immediate forecast, temperatures near normal levels are expected.

Daytime highs for February range near 50 degrees, with overnight lows around 30 degrees.