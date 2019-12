The Gleason girls basketball team is now (8-3) on the year, and are winners of two straight.

Lady Bulldog Coach Sean Stephenson told Thunderbolt Radio about the strong start to the season, even after the injuries that plagued Gleason early on.

Gleason will play host to Bradford tonight, a team that Coach Stephenson says will bring a challenge.

Tip off in Gleason is set for 6:00 tonight with airtime beginning at 5:40 on Mix 101.3.