The Westview Lady Chargers basketball team defeated Lausanne 78-27 in the opener for both teams.

Lady Chargers head coach Brian Haskins told Thunderbolt Sports how his team jumped out ahead early.

Coach Haskins said his team played clean, even the freshmen playing in their first high school game.

One player Coach Haskins said played well was Westview’s Angelina Barr.

And, Coach Haskins said the game was a great start, and something to build on.

Westview moves on to play Henry County next Tuesday.