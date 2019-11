The Westview Lady Chargers and McKenzie Lady Rebels soccer teams are heading back to the state tournament for the third straight year after Westview won a 5-0 Sectional match over Memphis East last Sunday, and McKenzie defeated Crosstown 3-1.

Both teams will have games Wednesday night in Murfreesboro, where Westview will take on Cosby at 6:30, and McKenzie plays Adamsville at 7:00.