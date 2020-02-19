The Westview Lady Chargers finished the regular season (24-3) and a perfect (10-0) in district play en route to earning the first overall seed in the District 13-AA Tournament.

Lady Chargers Coach Brian Haskins says his team is playing their best ball right now.

On Saturday morning’s Coaches’ Corner, Coach Haskins said his team is ready for the postseason.

Coach Haskins went on to give some insight on teams from District 14-AA.

The Westview Lady Chargers will open up the District 13-AA Tournament in the semifinal round Thursday night at 6:00, when they play South Gibson at Crockett County.