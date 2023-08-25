Lady Chargers Soccer drops 3-1 match with Dyersburg

The Westview Lady Chargers soccer team dropped a hard fought match to Dyersburg Thursday night, 3-1.

Scoring started quickly as the Lady Trojans struck first four minutes into the match.

Westview’s Maddie Horton quickly evened the scored on some fancy footwork and laser from the right side to tie the game just four minutes later.

It was defensive struggle the rest of the 1st half before Dyersburg struck again, netting a goal with eight minutes left in the 1st half.

Westview and Dyersburg battled throughout the second half, before the Lady Trojans scored an insurance goal with five minutes remaining in the game.

The Lady Chargers and Dyersburg both fired 15 shots at the goal, with seven of the Lady Trojans shots on target to only five for Westview.

The Lady Chargers (1-1) will return to the pitch Tuesday against Obion Central.

First touch will be at 6:00 at the Martin Soccer Complex.

(John Hatler)