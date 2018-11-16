Westview Lady Chargers standout Raegan Johnson is among four early signing additions to the UT Martin women’s basketball program.

Miss Johnson joins Hayley Harrison from George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky, Macy Rippy from Rossview High School in Clarksville, and Dasia Young from Nettleton High School in Jonesboro, Arkansas on the team’s 2019 recruiting class.

Johnson is a 6′-2″ forward for Westview where she plays for head coach Brian Haskins.

As a junior she averaged eight points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 67-percent from the floor for a team which notched three consecutive state tournament appearances.

She helped lead the Lady Chargers to a District 13-AA and Region 7-AA championship as a junior while earning preseason all-district honors heading into her senior year.

Skyhawks women’s basketball coach Kevin McMillan says Johnson has great hands and a wonderful touch around the rim, and adds that with her size, she moves very well and has a great body to help the team out inside when they need it, and is a tremendous fit for the team.

