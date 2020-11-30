The Westview Lady Chargers still top the Jackson Sun’s Dirty Dozen in girls’ high school basketball after winning their first three games by a 32-point average.

South Side stays at the second spot, followed by Gibson County at three. The Lady Pioneers were ranked number four last week before handing Greenfield its first loss in 36 games. That dropped the Lady Jackets to number four, followed by Hardin County and TCA.

McKenzie ranks seventh followed by Crockett County, USJ, Chester County, Peabody, and Huntingdon.