The Westview Lady Chargers defeated the Crockett County Lady Cavaliers 52-20 Wednesday night for the Region 7-AA Championship.

After the game, Westview Head Coach Brian Haskins told WCMT Sports that his team was able to overcome early foul trouble.

As for Crockett County, Head Coach Kayla Irvin says her team will be well-prepared for Saturday night’s chance at a trip to the ‘Boro.

Westview’s Coach Haskins went on to give praise to his players.

Westview will now host Covington Saturday night while Crockett County makes the trip to Memphis Melrose. Both games will tip off at 7:00 Saturday night.