The Greenfield Lady Jackets won the Region 7-A title Tuesday night with a 57-39 win over Gibson County.

After the game, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Tess Darby told WCMT Sports about the title win.

Moore-McNeil talked about her role in the game as a senior.

Darby said that, after some early foul trouble, she had to change her game.

The duo won a state title with Greenfield two years ago, and is looking for a third-straight trip to Murfreesboro. Greenfield will host MAHS Saturday night as Darby and Moore-McNeil take the floor at The Hive one last time. Tipoff is set for 7:00, with the broadcast to begin on Star 95.1 at 6:40.