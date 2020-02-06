The Greenfield Lady Jackets are still undefeated, and still the No. 1 team in Class 1-A after their latest wins over Gleason and Dresden.

Greenfield coach Willie Trevathan went to Coaches’ Corner Saturday morning to speak on last week’s win over Gleason.

Coach Trevathan said that game was a back-and-forth affair through much of the first half.

One piece to the puzzle that Coach Trevathan says plays her role as well as anyone else is sophomore guard Edie Darby.

Greenfield will play at West Carroll Thurdsay night at 6:00 before finishing the regular season next week with a home game against Bradford Tuesday before traveling to Peabody Thursday.