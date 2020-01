Monday night’s win over Huntingdon improved the Greenfield Lady Jackets to (18-0) on the season.

Greenfield coach Willie Trevathan told Thunderbolt Radio about some of the qualities of his team that has helped them win.

Coach Trevathan went on to say that it also helps that the Lady Jackets know their individual roles within the team.

Greenfield will try to improve to (19-0) with a district road trip to (9-9) Bradford Friday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00.