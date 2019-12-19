The Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets have won their first 10 games of the season, including two games on the road last week and two wins at home already this week.

Lady Jacket coach Willie Trevathan told Thunderbolt Radio that the younger Greenfield players were able to gain experience early this season.

Coach Trevathan said his players are beginning to figure out their roles.

Coach Trevathan went on to talk about the competition that’s found in high school basketball around the area.

Greenfield’s next game will see the Lady Jackets tip off with Chester County in the Gibson County Pre-Christmas Classic Friday night at 6:00.