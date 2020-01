The Greenfield Lady Jackets will try for win No. 20 in as many games when Greenfield hosts South Fulton tonight.

Greenfield Coach Willie Trevathan went to Saturday morning’s Coaches’ Corner to give an update on last week’s wins over Huntingdon and Bradford.

As Greenfield sits atop District 13A, Coach Trevathan gave matchup problems that Greenfield still has against teams in the district.

Greenfield will host South Fulton tonight, with tipoff set for 6:00.