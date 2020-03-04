The Greenfield Lady Jackets defeated Gibson County 57-39 Tuesday night in the Region 7-A Championship game at Gibson County.

After the game, Jackets Coach Willie Trevathan told WCMT Sports that a great start led to the win.

Coach Trevathan named some players that were big in the win.

Coach Trevathan went on to say what this win means for his team.

Coach Trevathan says the crowd played a factor Tuesday night, and he says they’ll need to do the same Saturday night.

On Saturday night, Greenfield will play the loser of the Memphis Hillcrest vs. MAHS game while Gibson County will travel to play the winner.