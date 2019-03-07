The UT Martin Lady Skyhawks advanced over Murray State 77-56 in the Quarterfinals of the Women’s OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

Zaire Hicks was named Player of the Game after a 19 point outing, where she grabbed seven boards to go along with her six assists and one steal.

The other Skyhawks that led the way are Chelsea Perry who scored 20 in the game, and OVC Defensive Player of the Year Emayne Robertson who added 14.

The Lady Skyhawks move on to play #2 seeded Morehead State in the Semifinals of the OVC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Tip off is set for 3:00 with broadcast beginning on WCMT at 2:30.