The UT-Martin Lady Skyhawks defended home court on Saturday with a 110-51 rout of Mississippi Valley State.

The tempo was set by sophomore guard Chelsea Perry, who was awarded Player of the Game after a 15-point performance in which she shot 6-11 from the field, 2-3 from behind the arc, gathered nine rebounds, six blocks, four steals and three assists during her 20 minutes on the floor.

UTM head Coach Kevin McMillan said after the game that his team’s press wore down the Delta Devils, and the ability to make shots coasted the Lady Skyhawks to their 8th victory of the season.

This win propels the Skyhawks into conference play to bring in the New Year, but Coach McMillan went on to say that he is not sure if his young team is ready to win an OVC Championship.

UT-Martin will begin conference play at Eastern Illinois on Thursday with tip-off set for 5:15. Chris Brinkley will have the broadcast live on WCMT.