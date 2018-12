The UT-Martin Lady Skyhawks took home a victory over the Lipscomb Lady Bisons Sunday night in a final score of 62 to 53.

After trailing at the half by 3 the Skyhawks battled back and forth end the game with a relaxing 9 point lead.

Although the Skyhawks were victorious Coach David Russell was not pleased with the effort.

