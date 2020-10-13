(by Mike Hutchens, Union City Schools Communications Director)

Union City made top-seeded Halls work hard for the District 13A Tournament volleyball championship.

The No. 2 Lady Tornadoes pushed the Tigers in every game, leading late in two of the three before dropping a 3-0 decision in Monday’s title tilt at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.

Runner-up UC will still advance in the postseason series, playing Halls again Thursday for the Region 7A championship. That contest is essentially for state tournament seeding only, however, as both teams will move on to Murfreesboro due to COVID-19 issues that caused Memphis teams (and future tourney opponents) to not participate in fall sports this year.

The state tournament will begin Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Though Union City (15-4) lost to Halls for the third time in as many meetings Monday, it was easily the most competitive of those matches this season.

The Lady Tigers won 25-22, 25-19 and 26-24.

Game 1 was tied at 15-all after UC’s Samantha George served for five straight points before the visitors prevailed in the end.

The Twister girls were up 13-10 in the middle game before Halls went on an 8-1 surge to go up and close out the set.

Union City looked to be on the verge of extending the match to a fourth game after taking a 24-22 lead in Game 3. Halls, which will be making its fourth straight trip to the state, scored the final four points of the match though to lock up the victory.

An 8-0 run had given the Purple and Gold a 15-12 lead earlier in the set.

Anna Lynn Cheatham had 18 kills to pace UC offensively. Marlee Johnson was good for 14 kills and Kaigan Davis contributed 13.

Abby Suiter was credited with eight blocks.

George accounted for 14 service points in all, followed by Davis with 13 and Raegan Taylor with 12.

Annie Wade, Sara Ullrich and Johnson were all cited by head coach Jodi Powell for sufficient defensive coverage.

Cheatham, Johnson and George were named to the All Tournament team for the Lady Tornadoes.