The Tennessee women’s basketball program is pausing all team activities following one positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.

All of Tennessee’s Tier 1 personnel returned two negative tests (PCR and rapid antigen) administered within 36 hours of Monday night’s game. The positive test was administered as part of Monday’s routine surveillance protocol, with the result returning Tuesday morning.

As a result, the Lady Vols’ upcoming SEC games at Texas A&M on Thursday and home game against Kentucky January 3rd have been postponed.

The Lady Vol basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community.