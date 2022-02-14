Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper to speak at Freed-Hardeman Athletics benefit

University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach and former Lady Vol Kellie Harper will headline Freed-Hardeman University’s 2022 Sports Advisory Council Benefit Dinner Friday, April 22, in Brewer Sports Center.

The annual event raises funds for FHU’s intercollegiate athletic program.

Currently in her third year with the Lady Vols, Harper returned to Knoxville from Missouri State, where she led the Lady Bears to a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2019.

She previously coached at North Carolina State and Western Carolina, both of whom advanced to the national tournament.

In her 17 years as a head coach, Harper has posted a 323-226 record. She received the 2019 Kay Yow Coach of the Year award in 2019 and has twice been named conference coach of the year.

Harper played her college ball under legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt. She was the point guard for three national championship teams — 1996, 1997 and 1998. Those teams also won two SEC titles and three SEC Tournament titles.

Dinner for the benefit will begin at 6:15 and the program at 7:30. A reception for those with photo passes will begin at 5:30.

Patron tickets for the event, including the meal and program, are $50 each. Sponsorships, available at four levels, include additional tickets to the dinner and program and photo passes. For information regarding tickets and sponsorships, individuals should contact Mike McCutchen at 731-989-6901 or [email protected]

Tickets may be purchased online at give.fhu.edu/sac-sponsorships. Individuals can find FHU athletic news, scores, schedules, social media links and more at GoFHULions.com and university information at fhu.edu.