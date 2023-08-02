Lady Vols earn WBCA Academic Special Mention

Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols program was one of 29 NCAA Power Five schools, including only five from the SEC, to earn academic recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The Lady Vols earned “Special Mention” status for their collective 3.048 grade point average as part of the WBCA’s Academic Team Honor Roll released this week. Earlier this season, the UT women placed nine members of their 15-player roster on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The UT women’s program continues to reflect Harper’s commitment to pursuing and achieving excellence on the court and in the classroom. Her squads consistently rank among the SEC’s and nation’s leaders in grade point average and percentage of student-athletes on academic honor rolls.

On the court, Harper is one of only seven coaches to lead her team to the NCAA Sweet 16 in each of the past two seasons and one of only two to post top-three SEC finishes in each of the past four years. She also helped Tennessee become the only school featuring two different coaches with players being drafted in the WNBA first round in three consecutive seasons (Harper, 2021-23), tying the late Pat Summitt’s achievement from 2001-03.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2022-23 season is the 28th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

“The WBCA is pleased to recognize those women’s basketball programs that have committed themselves to excellence on the court and in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “The 119 teams we honor this year strive to achieve all-around success and we commend their efforts. Congratulations!”