March 22, 2022
Lady Vols escape Belmont for first Sweet 16 berth since 2016

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper celebrates with Sara Puckett (1) after Tennessee beat Belmont in a women’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sara Puckett hit a 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds left to put Tennessee ahead to stay as the fourth-seeded Lady Vols held off neighbor Belmont 70-67 Monday night to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

The Lady Vols improved to 23-1 on their home floor in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament, earning the program’s 35th Sweet 16 berth in 40 tournaments.

They’ll meet top-seeded Louisville Saturday in the regional semifinal in Wichita, Kansas.

Tennessee had to scrap for Monday night’s win after blowing a 14-point lead in the third quarter. Belmont snapped a 13-game winning streak.

 

