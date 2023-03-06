Lady Vols fall to #1 South Carolina in SEC Championship

The Tennessee Lady Vols fell to No. 1 South Carolina, 74-58, in Sunday’s SEC Championship game.

Senior Jordan Horston was the high scorer for Tennessee (23-11, 13-3 SEC) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Fellow senior Rickea Jackson was close behind with 17 points, and sophomore Jillian Hollingshead also had another solid showing with nine points.

Horston and Jackson were both recognized as members of the SEC All-Tournament Team. It marks the first time UT has had two All-Tournament Team members since Cierra Burdick and Jordan Reynolds earned that recognition in 2015.

Greenfield’s Tess Darby started the game for Tennessee and played 26 minutes.

The Lady Vols return home to await the results of the NCAA Selection Show Sunday night on ESPN.