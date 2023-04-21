Lady Vols set for USA Basketball 3X Nationals

The 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals will be May 5-7 at Reid Arena at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, featuring up to 16 women’s and 12 men’s teams, including some of the best 3×3 players in the country, vying for national titles.

The Tennessee Lady Vols will compete in the tournament for the second consecutive season with graduate guard Jasmine Powell, rising senior wing Tess Darby, and rising junior forwards Jillian Hollingshead and Karoline Striplin.

Last year, Tennessee sent the quartet of Tamari Key, Sara Puckett, Jordan Walker, and Kaiya Wynn to the event at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massuchusetts. The Lady Vols finished 3-2, advancing to the quarterfinal round.

3X Nationals will tip off May 5 with preliminary round men’s games and will continue through the weekend with preliminary and medal round games. Teams will be seeded based on preliminary records before entering bracket play. Game action is set to stream live on Saturday and Sunday on USA Basketball’s website, usab.com, and YouTube.com/USABasketball.

3X Nationals is open to the public.

Joining the Lady Vols will be Creighton, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Maryland, Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, St. John’s, UCLA, Utah, and Villanova.

3X Nationals will serve as an evaluation for selection to various 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 men’s and women’s national teams, including the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, set for May 30-June 4 in Vienna, Austria, and roster spots for USA Basketball World Tour, Women’s Series and U21 and U23 Nations League teams.

Played on a half court with a 10-minute clock and a 12-second shot clock, the first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation, is the winner.

Participating teams earned their spots in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals either through USA Basketball 3X regional qualifying tournaments last fall or via an at-large invitation from USA Basketball.