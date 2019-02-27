The Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets won the Region 7-A Championship over Gibson County last night 49-40.

Lady Yellowjackets Coach Willie Trevathan said that this exciting game that everyone was looking forward to was a game of runs.

The trio of Tess and Edie Darby, along with Chloe Moore-McNeil, proved true once more with most of Greenfield’s scoring, but Coach Trevathan said one more player stepped up huge in the win.

Co-MVP of the Championship game, Chloe Moore-McNeil, spoke a word on her coach Willie Trevathan, and said how the young players have stepped up all season.

Greenfield will play at home Saturday in the sectional round with a trip to Murfreesboro on the line. Broadcast will air on Mix 101.3.