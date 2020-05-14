Lake County and Graves County have reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Ken-Tenn area.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health indicated 401 positive cases have been reported in Lake County, with 1,168 negative tests also shown.

The report indicated 53 of those positive cases have been deemed as recovered.

In Western Kentucky, the Graves County Health Department reported their 150th positive case.

The latest positive cases involved a woman in her 30’s and a pre-teen, who were both in isolation at their homes.

The largest number of those positive cases in Graves County, reported at over 80, have come from staff and residents at the Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

As of April 21st, six residents of the facility had died.