The latest release by Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development shows Lake and Obion County with the highest jobless rates for January.

While 67 of the 95 state counties showed unemployment rates under five-percent for the month, Lake and Obion were both well above the figure.

For January, Lake County recorded the highest jobless rate at at 9.3-percent, with Obion County the second highest at 8.8-percent.

Workforce Commissioner Jeff McCord said the numbers of the two counties “had their attention”, and plans are to discuss the issues of Northwest Tennessee, which caused the spike in the rates.

The report indicated Lake Counties unemployment rate jumped 3.7-percent from December, while Obion County saw their rate more than double from 4.7-percent.