A Lake County man is facing nine years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to court records, 41-year-old Christopher Chadwick, of Tiptonville, used his cell phone to look for websites containing child pornography.

During the course of the FBI investigation, agents found nearly 900 images depicting minor females engaged in sexually explicit conduct, some as young as three to four years old.

Additionally, 15 videos depicting similar acts were found on his phone.

Chadwick is sentenced to 108 months in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and a $5,000 dollar special assessment as required under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Upon his release, Chadwick will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI Memphis Child Exploitation Task Force and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

