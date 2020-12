The Lake County Trustee’s office is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposure.

Trustee Tammie Hopper says county residents can mail tax payments or pay them online at tennesseetrustee.org and select “Lake County.”

Those paying by check or money order may use the drop box at the door of the Trustee’s office in the courthouse.

Hopper says if you need assistance, you can call 731-253-7502 and leave a message and someone will return the call as soon as possible.