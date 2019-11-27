The Lake County Falcons advanced to the semifinals of the high school football playoffs for the third year in a row after a 46-0 win over West Carroll last week.

Falcons coach Josh Puckett said Tanner Snyder and the Lake County defense were solid.

Coach Puckett moved his son Campbell from tight end to center during the offseason, which helped lead the Falcon offense.

And on Lake County’s game in Huntingdon Friday night, Coach Puckett said it should be interesting.

(13-0) Lake County will kick off with (13-0) Huntingdon Friday night at 7:00 with the broadcast live on Mix 101.3 and wcmt.com at 6:30.