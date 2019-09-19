The Lake County Falcons defeated Humboldt 40-12 on Friday to remain undefeated.

Falcons Head Coach Josh Puckett told Thunderbolt Radio that his team got through the game with no injuries, and also gave a shout out to some of his linemen who got to run the ball.

Lake County is off this week, but has a big game coming up next week against the Westview Chargers. Coach Puckett said he’s actually pulling for the Chargers this week as they play in Covington.

Lake County will continue to tune things up in practice this week before hosting Westview next week.