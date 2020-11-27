The Lake County Falcons advanced to the semifinal round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs for the fourth year in a row after defeating West Carroll last week.

Falcons Coach Cory Quinn says his team is hitting its stride.

Coach Quinn says the seniors have led the charge in helping the team’s mindset.

Lake County’s only issue seemed to be the penalties allowed. The first year head coach says he has a solution for that.

Coach Quinn tells about the game tonight.

Lake County will kick off with Fayetteville in Tiptonville tonight at 7:00. Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey will have the airtime at 6:30 on Mix 101.3.