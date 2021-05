The Lake County Falcons are hoping to use talent and experience, as they open their baseball play at the State Tournament today.

The Falcons come into play with a (30-6) record, thanks in part to nine seniors on their roster.

Lake County will begin their quest for a state title against East Roberson, with a 6:30 first pitch from Riverdale.

Head coach Brett Johnson said he feels good about the team that will play in Murfreesboro.(AUDIO)