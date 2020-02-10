A Lake County couple has been awarded a monetary verdict against the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Nashville’s WTVF Channel 5 reported TBI special agents Jeff Jackson and Mark Reynolds, were ordered by a jury to pay $100,000 in compensatory damages and $15,000 in punitive damages to Fred and Marilyn Wortman.

The report said the three day civil trial came as a result of a July of 2015 incident, in which agents Jackson and Reynolds barged into the Wortman’s home without a search warrant.

The report said Reynolds and Jackson came to the Wortman’s home after their son, who was already jailed for attempting to have his wife killed, told an inmate about sports collectibles and other valuables that might pay someone to carry out the plot.

On the day of the incident, Wortman reportedly told the agents to leave the property until a search warrant could be received, but both forced their way into the home with Wortman attempting to keep the door closed.

The report said TBI Director David Rausch insisted the two agents did nothing wrong, saying they were justified in barging into the house out of fear that the evidence might be removed.

Below is the full statement from the TBI:

“While we appreciate and respect the work of the jury considering the arguments in the civil case brought by the Wortmans, we are disappointed in the outcome of last week’s trial.

“The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation maintains that our Agents acted lawfully and in accordance with policy and best practices as they secured evidence for our case against the Wortmans’ son; a case in which Auston Wortman ultimately pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill his wife multiple times.

“We continue to maintain that our Agents’ actions were both lawful and necessary in their efforts to protect the victims in this case: their former daughter-in-law and their grandchildren.

“Out of respect for the prospect of future legal proceedings in this matter, we have no further context or information to provide at this time.”