Lake County Families Helped on Tuesday by Tennessee First Lady’s Initiative
An initiative organized by Tennessee First Lady, Maria Lee, helped families in Lake County on Tuesday.
“Tennessee Serves” partnered with “Mother to Mother” to host a distribution event for families in need.
Parents in attendance, from the federally-designated distressed county, received essential baby items such as car seats, formula, diapers, clothing, toys and other supplies.
The First Lady said they were proud to play a role in helping families with the tools and supplies to raise strong and healthy children.
Reports said more than 70 families were part of the Lake County distribution on Tuesday.