The Lake County Falcons improve to 6-1 on the year after a 67-20 victory over South Fulton last Friday.

Falcons Head Coach Josh Puckett told Thunderbolt Radio News how his team was able to blow the game wide open in the first quarter.

Lake County has made a name for themselves in the past as a run heavy team that can rush it through teams with their power, or around teams with their speed. But, Coach Puckett said this year his team has been able to integrate the passing game a lot more.

With the regular season winding down, Lake County only has three more games on their schedule with two of them being region games that will end up determining the final standings in Region 7A.

The Falcons have been focusing their attention on West Carroll this week, in one of the biggest games of the season for Region 7A. Kickoff from West Carroll is set for Friday night at 7:00.

