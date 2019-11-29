The (13-0) Lake County Falcons will travel to Huntingdon Friday night to take on the (13-0) Mustangs for a chance to move on to the State Championship game.

Falcons’ coach Josh Puckett said the Thanksgiving practice week is normal for Lake County.

Coach Puckett said his team’s experience will help the Falcons in the big game.

Coach Puckett invited the Lake County faithful to come to Huntingdon Friday night.

The (13-0) Lake County Falcons will travel to play the (13-0) Huntingdon Mustangs Friday night. Paul Tinkle, Noah Lampkins, and Skylar McCroskey will have the broadcast live on Mix 101.3 at 6:30 with kickoff set for 7:00 Friday night.