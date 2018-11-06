Eighteen people, including two from Union City, were indicted by a Lake County Grand Jury on drug and TennCare charges this week.

The Dyersburg State Gazette reported the eight month investigation, called “Operation Shady Lake”, was composed of officers from Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Tiptonville and Ridgely Police Departments as well as the West Tennessee Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

Following the indictments, officers began a round-up of the suspects, which included Micheal Walker and Tracy Eaves, of Union City, on charges of sale of schedule three drugs.

Eaves also had an additional charge of TennCare fraud.

Those arrested also included 12 people from Ridgely, and one each from Hornbeak, Bogota and Tiptonville.

The arrests and charges came from the undercover purchases of methamphetamine, cocaine, methadone, cocaine and soboxone strips.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...